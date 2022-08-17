EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

We’re told one survivor from the van was sent to AUMC Trauma Center for treatment.

Police say the van ran the stop sign right outside of Stillmore, Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol is on-scene with an accident reconstruction team.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

This is a developing story.