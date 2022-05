AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews from three fire stations are battling a brush fire along I-20 in Aiken County.

The fire is located on I-20 westbound between mile markers 13 and 16.

Fire crews from Granitveille, Center, and Sage Mill are all on the scene.

The blaze is not disrupting traffic.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.