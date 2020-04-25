Three finalists for interim superintendent in Bamberg School District One named

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Bamberg School District 1 has three finalists in its search for an interim superintendent.

Kedra A. Hill-Rivers, Dr. Jeffrey Moss, and Dottie H. Brown have been selected as finalists.

Kedra A. Hill-Rivers currently lives in Bamberg County. She is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. She currently serves as the Director of Certified Employment Services in Richland County School District One.

Dr. Jeffrey Moss is a thirty-five-year veteran of public education who has successfully led school districts in North and South Carolina.

Dottie H. Brown is currently and has been employed with Bamberg School District One for 22 years. During this time, she has had the opportunity to serve in various roles

including teacher, coordinator, and administrator.

Officials say the interim superintendent position will be for a maximum of two years with the understanding that there may be a consolidation of the two-county school districts in the near future.

Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting’s last day will be June 25.

Trustees decided not to renew her contract after nearly 20 years at the helm.

The board of trustees is expected to begin a second round of interviews on April 28.