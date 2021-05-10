Three CSRA men indicted on federal gun felonies

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Three defendants face felony firearms charges after indictment by a U.S. District Court grand jury.

The cases are being investigated in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with charges related to illegal possession or purchase of firearms.

Defendants named in federal indictments include:

Tareem Burgess, 39, of Hephzibah, Ga.,charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, in reference to a prior conviction for domestic violence;

Jakobian Sentell Jones, 20,of Warrenton, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

Jerry Allen Edenfield, 30, of Swainsboro, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Agencies investigating these cases include the ATF; the Georgia State Patrol; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; and the Swainsboro Police Department.