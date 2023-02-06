AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three’s the crowd of companies wanting to respond to ambulance calls in Augusta.

“I think it’s a good day for Augusta,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom. “We have three providers who are interested in serving our citizens. I feel confident we’ll get there on Thursday,”

Three companies have sent in proposals: Metro Ambulance Services, doing business as American Medical Response, Ameripro EMS, and Gold Cross EMS.

None of the bids included fee proposals, and some commissioners are still wondering why this step was taken.

“I don’t know why it went out for RFP,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle. “Number one, we have three different companies. We have local Gold Cross ambulance provider right here that is utilizing local people, and the money stays here.”

City staff will go over the bids and will be providing commissioners with a recommendation at a special called meeting on Thursday, and this is uncharted territory for commissioners.

“Not sure yet whether we’re going to see all three or just one, but to have one local involved, I think, is important,” says Commissioner Frantom.

The city must have an ambulance provider under contract by February 10th to apply to the state to get the city ambulance zone, meaning one of these bids must be approved Thursday or the zone is out.

“It’s going to kind of put us in a precarious position,” says Commissioner Guilfoyle.

“Do you think you can get this done on Thursday?”

“One way or another, we’re going to have to figure out something,” says Guilfoyle.

“I’m not going to sign a bad deal so if we lose the zone, we lose the zone if that’s what is brought before us,” says Frantom.