AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Three men have been arrested in connection with human remains being found in Windsor, South Carolina. Investigators suspect a potential connection to the case of the missing man, John Belote. “He’s still considered to be someone that is missing,” Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Belote was reported missing on June 30. Incident reports suggest Belote had an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s dad, Donald Britton. Family and friends reported that Belote intended to confront him before his disappearance. “We received that initial report, my investigators have been working on trying to locate him on any leads that would lead to his location,” he added.

Two weeks later, a shallow grave was discovered near Wendy Lane. That person’s identity is not positively identified. “Information that was provided to our investigators led them to one burial site. And as their investigation continued on, it led to a second secondary burial site,” Capt. Abdullah shared.

Family members have posted a GoFundMe account for expenses that list John Belote as the one who was killed. “I can’t tell you what she knows. There’s no way we can speculate because speculation has no place in this investigation,” he said.

Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, and Cody Wooten all face charges in connection with the removal of human remains. Wooten was recently released from jail. “There was sufficient probable cause and information that led to these arrests. We know that they are connected to that deceased person, where those remains were buried and then moved to another location,” Capt. Abduallah added.

Meanwhile, no word yet on when those human remains would be identified.