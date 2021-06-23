Three arrested in Grovetown drug bust

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – After a months long investigation, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety (DPS) with the help of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for buying and selling drugs.

Judith Elam, Curtis Gibson, and Willie Ealy were all taken into custody for various charges.

Judith Elam – Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Sale of Methamphetamine (Two counts), Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Marijuana

Curtis Gibson – Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II Drugs

Willie Ealy – Sale of Marijuana (Three counts), Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

During the execution of the search warrants, almost $7000 dollars were seized along with a vehicle.

Approximately 15 grams of cocaine, various controlled substances, Methamphetamine, THC, Extasy and one pound of Marijuana was recovered from the scene.

The Grovetown Department Of Public Safety would also like to acknowledge and thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance while serving these warrants.