Three arrested for unlicensed personal care home in deplorable conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The C.A.V.E. Task Force responded to a suspected unlicensed Personal Care Home on Milledge Rd. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found two disabled adults living in deplorable conditions. Investigators released a statement saying:

“There was rubbish stacked and stockpiled on the floor, the home was infested with cockroaches and spiders leaving a massive amount of spider webs filled with dead cockroaches. The refrigerator was padlocked and dirty. The structure lacked any mechanically forced heat and space heaters were placed about connected by drop cords”

One of the victims was reported to have had open wounds. Geneva Jasper, Harry Jasper, and Jeremy Riggs were the caregivers. They were receiving the victim’s Social Security income as payment for care.

The victims were taken away from the home and placed in licensed facilities.

Warrants were obtained for the suspects and they were charged for two counts of neglect of a disabled adult.

The home was condemned by Code Enforcement.

