Threat at Hephzibah High School prompts extra security

HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is investigating a threat made against Hephzibah High School.

A message was found on a bathroom wall yesterday evening.

The principal, Mr. Chris Nabahe, released the following statement to parents Thursday evening:

In an effort to keep you informed, please be aware of a threat made against the school that was found in a restroom after dismissal today. The threat is being investigated by Richmond County School System School Safety and Security. We take threats seriously and work to resolve them quickly. Out of an abundance of caution, additional school resource officers will be on the Hephzibah High School campus tomorrow.

Please take this opportunity to speak to your student about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of their actions. Encourage them to report concerning activity to a teacher or administrator. Also, please remind them about the Richmond County School System Tip Line, 706-828-1077, which is always available to receive and address their concerns about safety of our school, students and staff.

As always, I appreciate your support of the Richmond County School System and Hephzibah High School.

Chris Nabahe, Principal of Hephzibah High School