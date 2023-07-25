Aiken County, S.C. (WJBF)- Thousands of students in the CSRA heading back to the classroom Tuesday morning. It’s the first day of school for both Edgefield AND Aiken counties.

There was concern that students at Highland Springs Middle School would not start school on campus.

Building inspectors found a few things during a recent inspection that had to be completed before students could enter the building, but all is well. School is open for students.

Construction began on this school last year and since then, several town halls have been held to see which students will be rezoned for this school.

But the day is finally here for its doors to open.

Superintendent King Laurence said he never had a doubt that the school would be ready to open on time.

“So, I’ve been confident for some time that we were going to be in the school this morning. And I’m very please to say that we are. We had our plans in place if we needed them. Fortunately we did not need those plans. Our students are going to be in the school today and I think it’s going to be a great first day of school,” he said.

In Aiken County, lots of changes are happening this year to include free breakfast and lunch for all students.

And, of course, that new modified calendar that has kids back to school earlier, but it will give them a 2-week break at the end of each quarter.

High schoolers will start a new “4-by-4 block schedule,” taking 4 classes in the fall and 4 in the spring.

And we can’t forget this new middle school something that’s been in the works for awhile.

“So I have gotten to take a couple students through to show them the building and everyone of them, after the tour is over said ‘I am so excited to go to school here.’ And so that is something that is lovely to hear,:” smiled Paige Day, principal at Highland Springs. “Our teachers are also just extremely enthusiastic, a lot of energy. Everybody on this project signed up to be on this project, and so I think that is something that makes Highland Springs special.”

There are some changes in Edgefield County, too.

The district has eliminated the $25 student registration fee.

And the schools will have a more comprehensive counseling services this year through the “Rethink Ed Program.” The goal is to allow them to be more proactive and address potential problems with students before they become real issues.

Also in Edgefield County, all students will be receiving free lunch and breakfast.