AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Eisenhower are flooding Augusta Regional Airport today as they head home for the holidays.

In total, more than 4,500 soldiers from the installation are going home for holiday block leave. It started at midnight and then they’ll head back to their missions on January 3rd.

The Army is the only service that pauses during the holiday season, offering this two-week break.

Private First Class Ryan Massey is flying home to Reno, Nevada to spend time with his fiance and family for the holidays.

He said he hasn’t been home in 6 months and going home during the holidays is really special.

“Everybody’s there. Everyone is together. Everyone is sharing stories. Gifts are being given. There’s events going on,” he explained.

Private Oluwaferanmi Adekunle is heading to New Jersey. She is a first generation American born to Nigerian parents. He sister is also in the military. The chance to go home to be with her family over the holidays means the world to her.

“I’ve always been a very family oriented person. So it’s just very important that we all get together and just… it’s a very special moment because it just doesn’t happen a lot where everyone can come together and celebrate,” she said.

Overall, the Army is expecting more than 38,000 soldiers from across the country will go home to spend the holidays with their families.