Thousands of COVID testing kits donated to Aiken public schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A local healthcare provider is making sure Aiken County Public Schools staff are aware of their COVID-19 status.

On January 18, Rural Health Services, Inc. donated 3,015 at-home COVID-19 testing kits for employees in the Aiken County Public School District.

RHS made the donation to increase the safety of ACPSD employees and allow the schools to stay open for in-person learning. It will also allow school health staff to spend more time and resources identifying symptomatic employees and focusing on other aspects of COVID-19 management. The kids were received from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“RHS promises to provide resources whenever we can to the community. We will always do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19″ said Carolyn Emanuel McClain, CEO in a news release.

This donation was part of RHS’s ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 tests and vaccines to the public.

In 2021, the healthcare provider administered 5,741 COVID-19 vaccines to the public through on-site clinics and local events.