AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology.

“Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention.

The event began in 2013 and brings together the movers and the shakers of cyber in a forum to discuss the future of the industry.

In his opening remarks, Mayor Hardie Davis issued an invitation to companies in attendance.

“If you’re looking for an opportunity to plant a flag choose Augusta. We’ve got tremendous real estate available for you. We’ve got opportunities outside of Fort Gordon to set up shop and build facilities. And we would welcome you into this community,” he said.

The event is held in Augusta each year because of the focus and growth of the Cyber Center of Excellence.

“Our adversaries also understand that there are other ways to target the United States forces and our allies. Their ability to use electronic and cyber warfare to target our networks stands as a critical threat,” said LTG Maria Gervais, US Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Military leaders, tech companies and academics come together for a week to network and discover the newest cyber technology.

“During the course of the week, we have an ROTC panel. There will be 300 of our junior ROTC students in the audience. We cannot start early enough in motivating out youth to be the technologists that we need today and into the future,” said MG Paul Stanton with the US Army Cyber Center of Excellence & Ft Gordon.

TechNet Augusta began Monday morning and will continue through Thursday.

