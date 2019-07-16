Thomson residents killed in crash

A community is in mourning after a crash near Macon. Two people from Thomson, Georgia were killed in the wreck Monday morning. Four other people were seriously injured.

It happened in Wilkinson County, Georgia.

Highway patrol says an SUV and a tractor trailer collided near the intersection of state highways 112 and 29. A mother and her teenage daughter died in the wreck. Among those 4 who were injured were two recent graduates of Thomson High School. Newschannel 6 is waiting for all family members to be notified before we report the victims’ names.