THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI has arrested and charged 40-year-old Angelika McDonald, of Augusta for violation of oath of office, false statements, writings, and tampering with evidence.

According to the GBI report, on May 20, 2023, the Thomson Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Knox Street in Thomson.

McDonald was employed with the Thomson Police Department, and attended the block party on Knox Street while off duty and was present when the shooting occurred. McDonald apparently, left the shooting scene and was later called to duty to assist with the shooting incident.

Preliminary information indicates that McDonald provided false information to GBI agents about the shooting incident.

The investigation also shows that McDonald provided instructions to a witness on how to conceal evidence in the case. GBI agents have determined that McDonald did not fire a weapon during the shooting.

McDonald is currently booked at the McDuffie County Jail.