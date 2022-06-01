THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department held a “stand-up against violence” vigil at the Thomson-McDuffie Government complex.

A prayer for the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

And a plea from the town’s police chief.

“Please be our eyes, be our ears and help us get illegal guns off of the street.”, pleaded Chief Courtney Gale of the Thomson Police Department.

The Thomson police department has set up an anonymous tip line to let them know about illegally owned fire arms, or suspicious behavior in or around schools.

Thomson resident, Trenesseya Whitfield, said “”It makes me feel like it could have been my child.”

One mother says gun violence cost her a child. She says enough is enough.

“I’m not perfect by any means, but I do know that it’s going to take us to stand up or we’re going to lose all of our children.”

Chief Gale is calling on the community– to help prevent a tragedy like in Uvalde from happening here.

“If you see something, say something. Call us it could be the sheriff’s office, it could be the GBI, there are a number of law enforcement agencies and we all have the same goal and that’s to keep our community safe.”

McDuffie County Schools superintendent says the police department works closely with the schools.

Mychele Rhodes, Superintendent McDuffie County Schools, commented “We are able to lock our schools down at any moment in less than five seconds. Once this is done, we know the location of any emergency, whether that’s a medical emergency or unfortunately an intruder in our buildings and we can communicate that to our school resource officers and local law enforcement immediately to isolate the threat.”

That anonymous crime tipline is 706-597-7381.