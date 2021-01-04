Thomson PD & GBI searching for a murder suspect

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year old Twaquavious Harris, of Thomson.

He is wanted for Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime.

On January 1st, around 10:30 pm Thomson Police Department responded to the 100 block of Sills St. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found that 41-year old Jesse Brown of Thomson had been shot.

Brown was transported to University-McDuffie Emergency Room where he died.

Brown’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab an autopsy.

The investigation revealed that Harris shot Brown while at the Sills St. address.

Anyone with information can call the Thomson Police Department at (706) 597-7338 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 595-2575.

