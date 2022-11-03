AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- ” it’s just a sad day but it’s a great day I know that Ray is gone to be with his mother and father” said Paul Leroy, former Thomson High head coach.

A moment of silence at Thursday night’s football game at Thomson High School. Honoring the life of one of the city’s favorite sons, Ray Guy. A tribute was read over the loudspeakers, too.

With sounds of ‘amazing grace’ from the band ….and Guy’s football number (44) on the score board.

His former high school teammate, Andy Knox, says Guy was more than a football player. He was a standout star on the field , and he was good at other sports, too.

” But if truth be known he was probably a better baseball player then he was a football player he also excelled in track” said Andy Knox.

Guy’s former high school head coach says he loved him dearly – and plans to keep his legacy alive.

“I think it will stay because the ones coming up they know who Ray guy is and they’ll want to be another ray guy and learn to kick” said Leroy.

And as far as Ray Guy’s legacy at Thomson High School….

“I think the legacy there comes with people that have played with him that new them and that can relate to these athletic achievements that he has” said Knox.