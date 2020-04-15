Thomson Health & Rehab says they have several positive cases of COVID-19

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that there are positive cases at Thomson Health & Rehabilitation Center.

That facility is located at 511 Mt. Pleasant Road in Thomson.

The positive results include both residents and staff, but they won’t disclose the numbers.

Once facility leaders learned about the positive cases last week, they isolated the residents on a separate wing immediately. The staff self-isolated at home.

National Guard was there Monday and they believe they will be back.

Thomson Health & Rehab are staying in contact with local and state health departments and following all CDC guidelines.