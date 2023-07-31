AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF’s Black Excellence 365 recognizes inspiring black individuals and organizations in the CSRA year-round. Recipients are honored with the Mary L. Jones Black Affirmation Award.

This month, we honor community activist Lonzo W. Smith II. Tiffany Hobbs spoke with him about his commitment to making people feel at home in Augusta.

At around twenty years old, Lonzo Smith was preparing to come out to his family.

He wanted to tell his mother first but, before he could, his father asked him out to dinner.

“He asked me if I was gay,” said Smith. “And that was my truth or dare moment. And I said, ‘yes’. And he looked at me and he said, ‘I wish you would have told me sooner’.”

A father’s acceptance, no questions asked. The moment set the stage for the rest of Smith’s life..

“I had a family that embraced differences in me,” said Smith. “You know, that celebrated that I loved art, I loved crafting, I love dancing…you know, all of those things. But even still, it took me a long time to accept it in myself because I didn’t have the language for a long time.”

Smith says it was in college where he found that language.

“A lot of times you have to leave where you are to find out who you are,” said Smith.

While working a corporate job after college, Smith says he felt something pushing him to do more.

“The things I was doing in college visited me in my life as an adult and said, ‘It’s time for you to do these things- to use the gifts, the talents and the graces that you have to be a change in this world’,” said Smith.

Smith soon found himself involved with the Augusta Chapter of PFLAG: Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

That led him to working with Augusta Pride and St. Stephen’s Ministries, an organization dedicated to helping low-income and homeless people with HIV/AIDS.

“The markets that we have here in Augusta, when you provide resources like St. Stephens Ministries, PFLAG, Augusta Pride, Michelle’s Kids,” said Smith. “Having those resources provide so that people can save their lives.”

Smith tells us he’s dedicated the last few years to getting the LGBTQIA community support that was once nonexistent.

“There’s a thing called the Municipality Quality Index and it rates cities on how they are supportive for diverse communities- particularly for people within the LGBTQIA communities,” said Smith. “So if you’re looking at these things and you say, ‘what is this community lacking? This community is lacking a Sheriff’s liaison’. We were able to establish a Sheriff’s liaison.”

One memory that will always stick out to Smith are the words from a 60-year-old man who attended Augusta Pride.

“He was like, ‘I can finally embrace who I am’,” said Smith. “And he said he’s never felt more happy to be who he is. Just being able to do that is really important.”

Smith tells us he hopes his work encourages people to walk in love.

“Everyone wants to have a successful human life,” Smith. “How I choose to live my life might reflect differently than yours, but that doesn’t make it any less valid. And I want people to realize that we can all be a part of this.”

After two years as president of Augusta Pride, Smith is passing on the torch. He says he hopes resources in Augusta continue to grow.

“To be a lamplight to people’s path,” said Smith. “Because without, you know, lighting the path, people can get lost. And we don’t want our children to get lost.”

As for himself, he hopes to foster the love in his life.

“I’m sending one of my loves into the world,” said Smith. “And I want them to be successful, too. I want to be a cheerleader for my friends.”

As he embarks on this new chapter, Smith is claiming it as his season of ‘yes’.

“I’m saying ‘yes’ to opportunities, ‘yes’ to things that are new experiences,” said Smith. “And, so, it’s opened my life up to abundance. And I always thought, I’m in a good season- I’m in a really good season. I’m in a blessed season.”

If you would like to nominate someone in the community to receive the Black Excellence Award, visit our website at W-J-B-F dot com.