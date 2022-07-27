COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County First Responders are engaging in a training exercise Wednesday morning.

This exercise is testing response times and communication for the fire Departments, EMT’s, Board of Education and the BOE Police Department. It also includes the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Management Agency.

This is the scenario: According to Columbia county Fire & Rescue, a garbage truck has hit Grovetown High School (full of students) and caused a gas leak. School leaders say, “Students will need to be evacuated. BOE can provide more information on where the students and staff will go.”

Authorities want to reassure the public that though are emergency vehicles with lights and sirens at Grovetown High School, that THIS IS JUST A TEST.

