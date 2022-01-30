“…Why are those underage children at this club” Mother questions local club, gun violence for son’s death

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – A family is now mourning after their loved one was shot and killed outside of a local nightclub.

Investigators say it happened at the 706 Lounge located off of Deans Bridge Road. The victim in this shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Kevin Coatney.



“I’m numb from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet, that I lost my baby last night,” said Artia Jones, Kevin Coatney’s mother.



“My cousin woke me up at 2 or 3′ o clock in the morning telling me that my brother had been shot, all I could do is drop my phone,” said Isaiah Coatney, Kevin’s brother:



20-year-old Kevin Coatney is the latest victim in a string of shootings out of Richmond County.



Jones says, “We just got a phone call that he was shot in the head at 706 and me and my husband jumped up to see what was going on. When we got to the scene they transported him to the hospital and he passed from there.”



Coatney just graduated high school two years ago and was an aspiring fashion designer.



“He loved fashion, he loved to make clothes, he was known as Doc Kelley. A lot of these children they supported him, bought his clothes he loved to sew,” she said.



Now those dreams are falling on his friends and family. Coatney was one of the four people shot outside of the nightclub, Saturday close to 2 AM. He and another woman, who was found shot on the scene, were both under 21.



“Why are those underage children at this club, and I’m going to get to the bottom of that. I know he may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time to lose my baby, but no 20-year-olds and 19-year-olds should be at club 706,” said Jones.



But that’s not the only question left haunting this now broken mother. Coatney’s body was found a mile away from where he was allegedly shot at. Local attorney, Katrell Nash, says this death could also fall on the owners of the 706 Lounge.



“I would imagine, right off the back this could be a liability issue on the part of the club, particularly with the security. What did the club know about the area and did they put in place policies, practices that ensure the safety and security of the people who were present,” said Nash.



Those questions are now under investigation, but for now, another mother is left with this plea to the entire community.



Jones says, “If anybody knows anything please come forward. This gun violence has got to stop, you’re hurting so many families.”

NewsChannel 6 did reach out to club owners for comment and they did not want to speak on camera while the investigation is underway. They did send us this statement, which reads in part…

“…We don’t know what led up to the incident, as this did occur after we have already closed Club 706 for the night. However, the safety of all our patrons is our top priority. Moving forward, we will have better protocols in place to help prevent this sort from happening.”