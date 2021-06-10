Thirty-one arrested, two wanted in undercover drug bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thirty-one people have been arrested and two are wanted in a Richmond County undercover narcotics investigation.

The investigation lead to the arrests Thursday of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in Larry Wright’s Drug Trafficking Organization.

Larry Wright and his associates were targeted in the year-long investigation lead by The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the FBI Safe Street Gang Task Force, the GBI, DCS and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

As a result, twenty-four firearms were seized, thirty-one arrests were made and two suspects are wanted.

Below is 33-year-old Darell Willingham (left) and 31-year-old Shamar Savage (right) who are still wanted in connection with the investigation. If you have any information regarding the two, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1000.

Darrel is wanted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Savage is wanted on charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Below are the thirty-one people arrested and their charges:

30-year-old Devon Joe Charges:

Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute

20-year-old Tyrek Johnson Charges:

Possessing Handguns License Requirements (MISD)

31-year-old Jamar Parker Charges:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Substance

39-year-old John Hudson Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

38-year-old Cory Bailey Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

43-year-old Michael Mathis Charges:

Possession of Cocaine

35-year-old Patrick Howard Charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

41-year-old Kevin West Charges:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone

34-year-old Xavier Harris Charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Substance

48-year-old Nelson Roberson Charges:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Marijuana (MISD)

40-year-old Leslie Crudup Charges:

Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute

30-year-old Derrick Long Charges:

Possession of Schedule 1 with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

34-year-old Derick Grant Charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

27-year-old Ebony Wilson Charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

37-year-old Brian French Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

29-year-old Don Smith Rodney Price Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

32-year-old Rodney Price Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

47-year-old Dartacia Rockuemore Charges:

(Misd.) Giving a False Name and DOB to a Law Enforcement Officer

Forgery in the First Degree (Felony)

28-year-old Videz Graham Charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

52-year-old James Kelly Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

47-year-old Edward Rockuemore Charges:

Convicted Felon with a Firearm

68-year-old James McFadden Charges:

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana (Misd)

34-year-old James Terrill McFadden Charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Methamphetamine

31-year-old Larry Wright Charges:

Possession of Oxycodone

Forgery in the 1st Degree

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

33-year-old Lakeata Sinkfield Charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

30-year-old Michael Henderson Charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

32-year-old David Broome Charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Xanax

Fleeing and Eluding (MISD)

Reckless Driving (MISD)

29-year-old Charles Kellam Charges:

Possession of Cocaine

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (MISD)

32-year-old Travis Buchanan Charges:

Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute



Not pictured:

17-year-old Jimmy McFadden Charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm under the Age of 18 (Misd.)

47-year-old Courtney Kelly Charges: