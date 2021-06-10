Thirty-one arrested, two wanted in undercover drug bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thirty-one people have been arrested and two are wanted in a Richmond County undercover narcotics investigation.

The investigation lead to the arrests Thursday of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in Larry Wright’s Drug Trafficking Organization.

Larry Wright and his associates were targeted in the year-long investigation lead by The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the FBI Safe Street Gang Task Force, the GBI, DCS and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

As a result, twenty-four firearms were seized, thirty-one arrests were made and two suspects are wanted.

Below is 33-year-old Darell Willingham (left) and 31-year-old Shamar Savage (right) who are still wanted in connection with the investigation. If you have any information regarding the two, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1000.

Darrel is wanted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Savage is wanted on charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Below are the thirty-one people arrested and their charges:

  • 30-year-old Devon Joe Charges:
    Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute
  • 20-year-old Tyrek Johnson Charges:
    Possessing Handguns License Requirements (MISD)
  • 31-year-old Jamar Parker Charges:
    Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • 39-year-old John Hudson Charges:
    Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • 38-year-old Cory Bailey Charges:
    Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • 43-year-old Michael Mathis Charges:
    Possession of Cocaine
  • 35-year-old Patrick Howard Charges:
    Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 41-year-old Kevin West Charges:
    Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Oxycodone
  • 34-year-old Xavier Harris Charges:
    Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
    Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • 48-year-old Nelson Roberson Charges:
    Possession of Cocaine
    Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
    Possession of Marijuana (MISD)
  • 40-year-old Leslie Crudup Charges:
    Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute
  • 30-year-old Derrick Long Charges:
    Possession of Schedule 1 with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Distribute
    Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
    Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
    Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • 34-year-old Derick Grant Charges:
    Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • 27-year-old Ebony Wilson Charges:
    Trafficking Methamphetamine
    Trafficking Cocaine
    Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
    Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • 37-year-old Brian French Charges:
    Possession of Methamphetamine
  • 29-year-old Don Smith Rodney Price Charges:
    Possession of Methamphetamine
  • 32-year-old Rodney Price Charges:
    Possession of Methamphetamine
  • 47-year-old Dartacia Rockuemore Charges:
    (Misd.) Giving a False Name and DOB to a Law Enforcement Officer
    Forgery in the First Degree (Felony)
  • 28-year-old Videz Graham Charges:
    Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 52-year-old James Kelly Charges:
    Possession of Methamphetamine
    Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
    Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • 47-year-old Edward Rockuemore Charges:
    Convicted Felon with a Firearm
  • 68-year-old James McFadden Charges:
    Possession of Heroin
    Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
    Possession of Marijuana (Misd)
  • 34-year-old James Terrill McFadden Charges:
    Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Oxycodone
    Possession of Methamphetamine
  • 31-year-old Larry Wright Charges:
    Possession of Oxycodone
    Forgery in the 1st Degree
    Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • 33-year-old Lakeata Sinkfield Charges:
    Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • 30-year-old Michael Henderson Charges:
    Trafficking Methamphetamine
    Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
    Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
    Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • 32-year-old David Broome Charges:
    Trafficking Methamphetamine
    Possession of Xanax
    Fleeing and Eluding (MISD)
    Reckless Driving (MISD)
  • 29-year-old Charles Kellam Charges:
    Possession of Cocaine
    Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (MISD)
  • 32-year-old Travis Buchanan Charges:
    Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute
    Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute

Not pictured:

17-year-old Jimmy McFadden Charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm under the Age of 18 (Misd.)

47-year-old Courtney Kelly Charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

