Thirty-one arrested, two wanted in undercover drug bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thirty-one people have been arrested and two are wanted in a Richmond County undercover narcotics investigation.
The investigation lead to the arrests Thursday of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in Larry Wright’s Drug Trafficking Organization.
Larry Wright and his associates were targeted in the year-long investigation lead by The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the FBI Safe Street Gang Task Force, the GBI, DCS and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.
As a result, twenty-four firearms were seized, thirty-one arrests were made and two suspects are wanted.
Below is 33-year-old Darell Willingham (left) and 31-year-old Shamar Savage (right) who are still wanted in connection with the investigation. If you have any information regarding the two, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1000.
Darrel is wanted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Savage is wanted on charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Below are the thirty-one people arrested and their charges:
Not pictured:
17-year-old Jimmy McFadden Charges:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm under the Age of 18 (Misd.)
47-year-old Courtney Kelly Charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property