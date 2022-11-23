AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

19-year-old Ricard Daggett is wanted in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., that occurred on Tullocks Hill Drive, November 20th.

Daggett was last seen leaving the scene in an unknown make and model SUV, possibly tan in color.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two women have also been arrested for Hill’s murder.

Angel Burley was arrested November 21st and Stephanie Overton was arrest November 22nd.

Stephanie Overton (Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know of Ricard Daggett’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.