“These healthcare workers are tired,” Prayer held outside Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A local radio station, WAFJ 88.3, is hosting “Pause and Pray” events this week outside local hospitals to support healthcare workers during the trying times of the pandemic.

“We just want them to know that we love them and we appreciate what they’re doing,” general manager of WAFJ 88.3, John Bryant said.

Healthcare workers have faced a new reality from the strain of COVID-19.

“These healthcare workers are tired,” Bryant said. “They’ve been for a year and a half now they’ve been caring for our community in this COVID battle and they’re weary and they need some encouragement.”

Augusta University Health staff attended a moment of prayer outside the Children’s Hospital of Georgia Tuesday, asking for healing for COVID patients, strength for healthcare workers, and an end to the pandemic.

“It does mean a lot to our staff to feel the support of the community and to know that people are praying for them and for our patients because to be honest with you, it’s tough right now,” chief medical officer at AU Health, Dr. Phillip Coule said.

As of Tuesday, 128 Coronavirus patients are being treated at AU Health, and Dr. Coule says healthcare workers are stretched thin. Of the 128 hospitalized COVID patients, only seven are fully vaccinated.

“We certainly would love to see an end to the pandemic. Vaccination would help to get us there in a big way,” Dr. Coule said.

Every day this week, there will be a Pause and Pray event outside different local hospitals.