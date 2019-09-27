There’s a Lincoln Navigator for sale in Aiken County; locals want it made into unofficial landmark

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — If you have driven down Jefferson Davis Road in Aiken County you may have noticed it — a white Lincoln Navigator for sale. Now, locals want to make the vehicle an unofficial landmark.

More than 1600 people have signed a change.org petition to do that.

“Like a lot of people who travel between Aiken and Augusta this is a pivotal landmark and acts almost like a halfway point,” the petition said.

“I am using this petition to hopefully help pressure City Council to not only buy the Navigator but to keep it there as an Official Aiken County Landmark,” it added.

