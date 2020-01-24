Theft from armless artist spurs hundreds of donations

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Hundreds of people have shown their support for an armless street artist whose artwork, supplies and donation box were stolen near the University of Georgia.

Nearly $34,000 as been raised online for Michael Davenport, who is known in Athens for sketching the university’s bulldog mascot. He draws them by holding a pen in his mouth because he lost his arms as a child.

Davenport says someone in a gold-colored minivan stole from him when he went to use a restroom.

Davenport plans to use the money for a truck to carry his supplies, and for medical treatment for his leg that was injured in an attack last year.

