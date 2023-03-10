AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hardware stores across the nation are a big target for retail theft.

At Ace Hardware in Augusta, the store manager Raven Beasley said theft at the store is a common occurrence.

Along with the power tools, she said they see flashlights, plumbing and electrical supplies getting stolen the most.

“It’s not always the most expensive things,” Beasley said. “Sometimes, it’s just something simple they put in their pocket and walk out the door. Lately, even paint brushes they’ll take. Whatever they can get their hands on.”

They’ve had to put red security tags on most items, add more security cameras and start locking up more expensive items.

And Beasley said this also sometimes drives the cost up.

“For sure very frustrating,” she said. “Because there’s not much we can do. We can’t stop them, so we just let them walk out and report it. At least you’ll have it on record.”

You may be wondering, why hardware stores?

“Tools always have value,” said Josh Thomas, the Vice President of External Communications at Flock Safety. “So, it’s really easy to steal that merchandise and move them, and it’s really difficult for police to be able to track that down.”

New security cameras with technology that focuses on car license plates could turn this around.

“We can put them out in the parking lots of these stores, and then when there is an incident of organized retail theft, police can actually put a custom alert into the system and say, ‘if this vehicle shows up at any one of these locations again, notify us,’” Thomas said.

Ace Hardware in Augusta now has permission to post the shoplifters’ photos on social media, and if that doesn’t help, they’re prepared to take other measures.