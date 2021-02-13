The world’s largest 3D-printed home could be yours for $299K

  • The world’s largest 3D-printed home is for sale in New York (Courtesy SQ4D).
(NEXSTAR) – The world’s largest 3D-printed home is for sale in Riverhead, New York.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features 1,400 square feet of living space plus a 750-square-foot garage. It was printed on a quarter-acre plot of land.

The $299,999 home at 34 Millbrook Lane took just eight hours to print over an eight-day period, according to design firm SQ4D.

Construction of the home cost less than $6,000 in materials.

According to SQ4D, the home was built using ARCS patented technology, which can robotically build foundations, walls, utility conduits and more. The system reportedly reduces on-site labor to as few as three people, and accounts for up to 41 percent of the construction of a home.

SQ4D designed the technology with the housing crisis in mind, citing the fast build time and low cost of materials.

Stephen King, the listing agent, said in a press release: “At $299,999, this home is priced 50% below the cost of comparable newly constructed homes in Riverhead, NY and represents a major step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis plaguing Long Island.”

According to Redfin, the median sale price of homes in Long Island is $540,000.

SQ4D says it currently has building plans under review stretching from California to New York.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

