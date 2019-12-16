The Temptations and The Four Tops are coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The TEMPTATIONS and The FOUR TOPS together on stage for one night only at Bell Auditorium on April 2, 2020! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10am online at AECtix.com, 877-428-4849, and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.



THE TEMPTATIONS are notable for their success with Motown Records during the 60s and 70s, and have sold tens of millions of albums, making them one of the most successful groups in music history!



For over 40 years, The Temptations have prospered with an avalanche of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world! “The crowds are bigger, the sales are sizzling,” says one industry report. “The outpouring of affection for this super-group has never been greater.”

Beyond their unique blend of voices and flashy wardrobe, The Temptations are known for their sharp choreography known as “The Temptation Walk,” which became a staple of American style, flair, flash, and class, and one of the defining legacies of Motown Records. Millions of fans saw The Temptations as cultural heroes. The group has thirty seven Top 40 hits to their credit, including fifteen Top 10 hits, fifteen No. 1 singles, and seventeen No. 1 albums spanning from the mid-60’s to the late 80’s. The song titles alone summon memories beyond measure, and include “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “I Can’t Get Next To You,” “Get Ready,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep”, and “Treat Her Like a Lady” to name a few…



The Temptations made an appearance on Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever in 1983. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. In 1998, CBS aired a miniseries named The Temptations, chronicling the group’s history; a ratings triumph over two nights in prime time that was awarded an Emmy shortly after. For always, The Temptations are sunshine on a cloudy day.



THE FOUR TOPS helped to define the Motown sound heard around the world during the 1960’s. Their first Motown hit in 1964, “Baby I Need Your Loving,” made them stars, and their sixties track record on the label is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their No. 1 hit songs include, “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” and “It’s The Same Old Song.” Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy; the No. 1 hit “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love,” and “Bernadette.”Other top hits include “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Ask the Lonely,” “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over),” “Something About You,” “You Keep Running Away,” “7-Rooms Of Gloom,” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got),” and “When She Was My Girl,” making them one of the few groups to have hits in three consecutive decades.



The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, with 24 Top 40 hits to their credit.