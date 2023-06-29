Less than a year after opening her cupcake business, Alice Garner expands with second location.

MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF)- A local veteran is expanding her business–and it’s all thanks to a grant she received last July. Last year, Alice Garner opened “Garner’s Sweet Dreams,” a cupcake kiosk, in the Augusta Mall.

Now, less than a year later, she is opening her second location.

Garner said that her business took off as soon as she opened. Within just a few months, she knew she needed more space to keep up with the demand, and started searching for an available location.

As her business grew, so did her dreams. At the beginning, her family helped her run things. Now, she has 6 other employees with two more starting soon.

Garner said she isn’t doing this for herself.

“But I really want to leave a legacy for my kids. I started off, really, coming into this world, my family, we really had nothing. So, my goal is to leave something for my kids and their kids so they can have something that’s theirs,” she explained.

When was preparing to open her cupcake kiosk a year ago, she never dreamed she would be opening a second location less than a year later.

After being medically discharged from the Army after more than 10 years of service, she realized she needed new goals.

She loves to bake, so she started “Garner’s Sweet Dreams” in her home kitchen.

Garner says she never could have done it without support from her family. She said her unexpected success has her dreaming even bigger.

“We were so busy that we really had to find another space because the kiosk was great but it wasn’t a big enough space to provide everything that we needed to provide to everybody,” said Garner. “This is not our last location. I do plan of having at least two or three more locations.”

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Thursday, June 29 at the new location on South Belair Road at noon.

And Garner will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 1 starting at 10 a.m.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.