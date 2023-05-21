FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) — A new show that will leave you laughing and uplifted is headed to the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre.

The Savannah Sipping Society features four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

Karen Brotherton and Beth Haas joined weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.

Call the box office at 706-793-8552 for tickets.