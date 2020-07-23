The Salvation Army will serve lunch at the Master’s Table

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In response to the temporary closing of The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army of Augusta will be partnering with Golden Harvest to serve lunches to those who need a meal. They will be parked in front of The Master’s Table located at 702 Fenwick St. serving boxed lunches. They will start serving meals at 11 AM and will be adhering to social distancing and safety protocols.

“We are working together to serve our community and will be here to help our friends at The Master’s Table until they can reopen,” said Major Douglas McClure, The Salvation Army of Augusta’s Area Commander and Senior Kroc Officer. “The Salvation Army’s Soup Kitchen serves breakfast and dinner to those same guests, so we are ready and able to step in where we are needed.”

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is one of Augusta’s largest providers of direct relief to those experiencing homelessness and hunger. They are open seven days a week. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army of Augusta has provided over 30,000 meals. Many of those to individuals that have never needed help before. They have also provided over 7,000 bed nights. They are asking for your help. Please visit salvationarmyaugusta.org/donations and find out how you can support them today.

