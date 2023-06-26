AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army of Augusta is proud to announce two impactful events and a community drive aimed at supporting individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The first event is called Connection to Community Event

Friday, June 30, 2023, The Salvation Army of Augusta will host its monthly Connection to Community event at the Salvation Army Center of Hope from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This distribution and resource fair is specifically designed to provide crucial support to individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This month we are partnering with a number of community organizations, including Project Refresh, The Richmond County Marshal’s Office, and the Department of Public Health. The event aims to connect attendees with essential goods, vital services, and the support they need to improve their lives.

The second event is called Community Health and Wellness Fair:

Friday, July 7th, from 12:30 p.m to 3:00 p.m., The Salvation Army of Augusta will host a Community Health and Wellness Fair at the Center of Hope. In collaboration with community partners such as Augusta University School of Dentistry, Christ Community Care, the Veteran Affairs Office, and more, this event aims to provide free resources to individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Attendees will have access to a range of services including medical screenings, dental check-ups, mental health support, and other vital resources, all with the goal of promoting overall well-being and fostering a healthier community.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is dedicated to ensuring that both events proceed rain or shine.

The Salvation Army of Augusta is launching a school supplies drive throughout the month of July.

The aim is to collect essential school supplies that will assist the families served at the Center of Hope in preparing their children for the upcoming school year.

Donations of school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, and other essential items, can be made at the Center of Hope, the Kroc Center, or any of The Salvation Army’s Family Stores throughout the CSRA.