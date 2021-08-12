The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for car involved in home invasion on McNutt Road

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are searching for this vehicle involved in a Home Invasion Incident which occurred on the 2000 block of McNutt Road August 8th, 2021.

This vehicle is described as a white in color 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria with black and silver unique slanted rims.

This vehicle may have been occupied by three teenaged black males wearing dark clothing and black masks.

Any information concerning this vehicle or its occupants please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

(706) 821-1026 or 821-1080