AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) From gummies, to vapes to prescriptions, CBD is everywhere. On this edition of The Means Report, we take a close look at this compound that comes from marijuana. It’s not pot. So what is it? And why is it so popular? You will want to hear from Dr. Baback Baban. He’s a researcher at Augusta University. Dr. Baban has done extensive studies on the use of CBD for seizures. More recently he’s looked at how it can be applied to fight lung cancer. Watch our interview and come away more informed about CBD. Be sure to join us for The Means Report Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.