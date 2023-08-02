AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) From gummies, to vapes to prescriptions, CBD is everywhere. On this edition of The Means Report, we take a close look at this compound that comes from marijuana. It’s not pot. So what is it? And why is it so popular? You will want to hear from Dr. Baback Baban. He’s a researcher at Augusta University. Dr. Baban has done extensive studies on the use of CBD for seizures. More recently he’s looked at how it can be applied to fight lung cancer. Watch our interview and come away more informed about CBD. Be sure to join us for The Means Report Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.