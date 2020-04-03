‘The Official Robin Williams YouTube Channel’ launches

(ABC News) – We can all use a good laugh these days, and YouTube did its part on Wednesday by launching The Official Robin Williams YouTube Channel, celebrating the late comic’s genius.

The channel features classic live performance clips from Williams’ HBO stand-up specials, including 2002’s “Live on Broadway” and 1978’s “Off the Wall.”

Exclusive, recently shot interview clips with fellow comedians Lewis Black on “Becoming Friends with Robin Williams,” and “Inside Look on Robin Williams’ Genius” with Williams’ longtime manager and friend, David Steinberg, are also available on the channel.

A brand new clip will be added to the channel each week.

“What a great time to enjoy the gift of Robin’s genius,” Steinberg said in a statement, before referencing the current atmosphere the world is grappling with. “Who doesn’t need a laugh?”

Williams died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.

You can visit the channel here.

Latest Headlines: