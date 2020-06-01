The officer accused of killing George Floyd is moved to state prison

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis. Police around the U.S. and law enforcement experts are broadly condemning the way Floyd, who died in police custody, was restrained by a Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)

(ABC News) – Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has confirmed that Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of killing George Floyd, is now in custody at the state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchison made the request to move him over concerns about the large number of people who could possibly be booked into Hennepin County Jail tonight and concerns over COVID-19.

Chauvin’s court date has also been pushed back a week to next Monday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m. local time.

