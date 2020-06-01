The officer accused of killing George Floyd is moved to state prison

(ABC News) – Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has confirmed that Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of killing George Floyd, is now in custody at the state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchison made the request to move him over concerns about the large number of people who could possibly be booked into Hennepin County Jail tonight and concerns over COVID-19.
Chauvin’s court date has also been pushed back a week to next Monday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m. local time.
