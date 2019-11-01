The night they’ve waited for it all year: Trick-or-Treaters not about to let a little rain keep them from away from all the Halloween fun!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s the time of year most kids look forward to. getting a bucket full of candy on Halloween. And Thursday’s wet weather wasn’t about to rain on trick-or-treaters’ holiday spirit.

“Yeah, it rained, yeah we had a couple of tents blow over, but we found a way with our creativity as a group to make it happen for everyone else,” explained Anthony King.

King is the owner of the CRSA Party Center. He opened his doors to invite the community to have a fun and dry Halloween.

Devin Johnson: “Were you worried that the rain was going to hamper getting you candy?”

Heaven Hawthorn: “Yes.”

DeJanerio Davis: “She was like momma we have to go before it rains. I said if it rains, we are going to inside somewhere.”

Parents say they are grateful the party center was looking out for the kids in the community.

“For them to have Trunk or Treat, that kept kids positive and off the streets,” said Davis.

And the only thing that was sweeter than the candy was the games.

DeJanerio Davis: “It’s not all about the candy, and it’s all about the fun and the activities.”

Devin Johnson: “What was your favorite game?

Heaven Hawthorn: “When we had to spin the wheel.

DeJanerio Davis: “She spent the wheel and got all that candy.”

“The big thing for us is to develop kid’s minds, their behaviors, as well as challenge them to set reasonable goals,” said King.

Anthony King adds, he will continue having a trunk or treat at the CSRA Patry Center.