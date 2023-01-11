AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta has a new mayor for the first time in 8 years. Garnett Johnson has big plans for the Garden City. He talks to us about cleaning up Augusta, working with the Commission, and the importance of family. Watch the full interview here and join us every Monday afternoon at 12:30 for The Means Report.
