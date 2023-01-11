AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) It can be a daunting task to find a job. It can also be a challenge for companies trying to find the right talent for their workplace. That’s where LOOP Recruiting comes in. On this edition of The Means Report, we look at the current job market. Jason Kennedy and Charlie Wall discuss the ways LOOP Recruiting helps employers and job candidates find the perfect match. Watch our interview with them here.
The Means Report: Helping companies and potential employees in the job market
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.