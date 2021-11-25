The Master’s Table prepares for annual Thanksgiving meal

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Staff and volunteers for The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen in Augusta have been working hard all week, preparing for their annual Thanksgiving meal.

The soup kitchen is open 365 days a year and feeds around 200 people daily. It’s a program by Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Executive director Amy Breitmann said feeding the hungry every day is a lot of work, especially during the holidays.

“Just so proud of our team here. You know, we don’t close. So they’re working holidays and weekends to make sure that people get the food that they need,” she smiled.

They have 30 turkeys and plenty of sides ready to serve to the people that come to the kitchen today.

Today they’ll be serving turkey, dressing, corn casserole, roasted sweet potatoes and pumpkin and sweet potato pie.

Ladonna Doleman is the manager at the soup kitchen and has worked for Masters Table for 4 years. She said it’s very rewarding.

“I am so grateful that God chose me to be in this position so that I am able to serve the community. And to also make our mission statement that no one is invisible and that the power of God is definitely with us.”

Anyone’s welcome to get a meal at the kitchen. It opens daily, and today from 11am until noon. On Sundays it opens at 1pm.

And of course they’re always looking for volunteers, especially this weekend and throughout the rest of the holiday season.

