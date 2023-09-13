AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the final day of the Masters job fair at Augusta University.

Masters Representatives came to campus for the second day this week, discussing job opportunities from hospitality to concessions and more.

“I felt like it was my opportunity to do that because I’ve never experienced actually being out at the Masters,” said Cookie Levi, financial coordinator at Augusta University.

Representatives brought a little taste of the Masters to campus.

Interested parties had the chance to learn in depth about the coveted work opportunities during the first week of April.

“We also talked to the concessions,” said Marisa Elliot, a student at the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University. “And they are the backbone of the Masters because everyone needs to eat, so we do love it.”

“And the famous pimento cheese sandwiches!” said Caroline Carlock, another dental student.

For many, the chance to walk the picturesque grounds is a huge perk.

“It’s very famous and not a lot of people get to go to all of them. To get on the grounds would be very cool,” said Carlock.

“The Masters really puts Augusta on the map. And, so, it’s good to know what opportunities there are to get involved so people know about our great city,” said Elizabeth Miller, a dental student.

Kyle Harris tells us he worked last year as a member valet and loved it.

“Even to be there beginning with the weekend before during the Women Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt, through the practice days into the tournament- just to see the excitement build,” said Harris, a dental student. “It was special, very special.”

Today, Harris says he’s back again for more.

“After doing it, I would almost do it without getting paid,” said Harris. “If I could make money and have a really cool experience, I’m for sure going to do it.”

If you are an Augusta University student, faculty, staff or alum and you missed the Masters job fair, you can find information on our website at W-J-B-F dot com…and you still apply. Visit: https://jagwire.augusta.edu/augusta-university-to-host-job-expo-for-the-masters/