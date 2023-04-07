AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Weather has moved a popular concert this weekend. The Major Rager is going from outdoors to indoors.

Weather is changing venue plans but it’s not changing the great entertainment this event has brought for the last 9 years.

The concert was scheduled to take place at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta, but the threat of bad weather had organizers moving it indoors at the Imperial Theater.

The Major Rager is put on by Friends with benefits Productions to benefit local charities. Acts this year include Future Birds, The Stews and Mason Jars and a portion of all tickets sales will benefit the Hale House Foundation in honor of Frank Hull.

“It’s just super important, especially with the pain pill epidemic that’s going on. And it’s just so much stuff. It’s just- you know a lot of kids are either having to get sober or dying and it’s just- it’s that serious. So, really trying to help focus on- you know- the Hale House and all the good things they do,” said George Claussen IV, Founder of Friends with Benefits Productions.

The organization has contributed to The Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude’s Hospital, Turn Back the Block, and the Press On Fund. $5 from every ticket sold this year will go to the Hale House Foundation a transitional recovery program for men struggling with substance a use.

Claussen said he is grateful to the people at the Imperial Theater for allowing the concert to be held there.

“And Charles and the Imperial, they’re so great and they really pulled everything together, kind of like, ‘Can we do this? How are we going to do this?’ And like worst case scenario we’ll just move it a couple weeks. Which, we didn’t want to do that.”

The Major Rager is happening Saturday night at the Imperial Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

