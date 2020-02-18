The lineup for Banjo-B-Que 2020 has been released

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival is excited to announce the lineup of artists that will play at the 11th Annual Event during Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 22rd and Saturday, May 23rd at Lake Olmstead Park.

The 2020 lineup includes:

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Railroad Earth

Punch Brothers

Mt. Joy

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Allman Betts Band

Shovels & Rope Futurebirds

The Lil Smokies

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Town Mountain

Larry Keel Experience

The Artisanals

Old Salt Union

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show

Trongone Band

The Josephines

Grassland String Band

The Mason Jars

Organizers are excited to welcome St. Paul & The Broken Bones, a tight ensemble with a gospel-tinged, retro-soul sound complete with horns and a dynamic lead singer in Paul Janeway of Birmingham, Alabama. The eight man band formed in 2012 and between Paul’s fearless showmanship, thoughtful lyrics and dedication, they have built a tremendous following.

Also, Railroad Earth, who have released five critically acclaimed studio albums and one hugely popular live album called, “Elko.” They have shown that their music goes well beyond the realm of traditional bluegrass to incorporate folk, Celtic, jazz, and rock music. Also have The Punch Brothers (the name comes from the Mark Twain short story Punch, Brothers, Punch!) are classified as an American bluegrass band with a modern yet classical twist. The band’s most recent album, 2018’s All Ashore was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.

In addition to the many great artists you can see on stage, they are proud to once again feature a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned barbecue competition. Professional barbecue cookers from across the country will compete for $40,000 in prize money. There will also be a large variety of craft beer for adult patrons. There will be plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy including a petting zoo, pig races, face painting and much more!

Tickets are now available and you don’t want to miss out on our Early Bird General Admission Weekend Passes which are $60 for 2 days and VIP Weekend Passes that are $175 for 2 days. There is a limited time to purchase Early Bird Passes. Advanced, Regular and Day Passes will be available at a later date. VIP includes southern cuisine, beer, and a preferential viewing area as well as bathrooms.

Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival came to life in 2010 to honor Joe Pond, who gave so much to his community. Feel-good music, southern barbecue & most of all a family atmosphere were a few of the things Joe Pond enjoyed and loved sharing with his family. All proceeds benefit the Joseph R. Pond Memorial Foundation, which benefits the CSRA Foundation.

To purchase tickets click here.

