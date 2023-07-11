AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An end of an era in Augusta.

The last of the Missionary Franciscan Sisters are leaving the area for retirement.

The Missionary Franciscan Sisters have been in Augusta since 1878.

Sister Janet Roddy has been fulfilling their mission of providing quality education and feeding the poor since 1979.

“I have a passion for the poor and I really love them,” said Sister Janet. “And I’m sad to go.”

Sister Janet Roddy served as principal of Immaculate Conception Catholic School from 1979 to 1996.

After completing an assignment in Philadelphia, she returned to Augusta to serve as Director of Catholic Social Services.

“In the beginning when I came, people would line up out the door in the morning, and it would go down to Walton Way,” said Sister Janet.

Sister Janet tells us her life’s work is motivated by listening to people’s needs.

“This is what we seek: a compassion that can stand in awe at what the poor have to carry, rather than stand in judgment at how they carry it,” shared Sister Janet.

She says it’s important to make everyone feel seen.

“That’s what I like to do even more than put their lights on and things like that,” said Sister Janet

The Franciscans were also integral in providing education for Black students.

“For families, especially, when public education was limited for African-Americans, the Franciscans definitely filled that gap. And so many people went on to fulfill their dreams,” said Joyce Law, CSRA Representative of the Georgia African-American Historic Preservation Network.

Law says the Missionary Franciscan Sisters used their philosophy to make society a better place for everyone.

“We need to continue to preserve the places that the Franciscan sisters lived and worked. And so, for posterity, they will not forget their story,” said Law.

“I always want this not to be a business,” said Sister Janet. “But this is a ministry- a loving, compassionate ministry to the poor people in Augusta and surrounding areas.”

Sister Janet leaves Tuesday night for New Jersey. While sad to leave Augusta, she says the prays people will continue to uplift and take care of people in need in the CSRA.