AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Tuesday morning, October 25, unknown subjects entered the Kroc Center of Augusta at 1833 Broad Street and stole two golf carts and a generator.

“It’s unfortunate that we were robbed, but even worse because of the timing,” said Major Jonathan Raymer, Area Commander and Chief Kroc Officer. “Our annual Fall Festival is this Saturday – we need our golf carts for this and just purchased the generator to power our bounce houses for this event.”

If you have any information regarding the missing golf carts or generator, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000.