AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- The local Jewish community, along with others, gathered Sunday afternoon to discuss ways folks can ban together in effort to heal our world by saying no to hate and racism amid the Israel and Gaza war.

“You cannot rewrite history. You have to just– that is the truth, you cannot change the truth…,” panel attendee June Toler said.

It’s been 100 days since hostages have been held against their will.

“More and more people are being raised in homes where they’re not taught the difference between right and wrong or worse, taught to hate,” District Attorney for Georgia’s Columbia Judicial Circuit Bobby Christine said.

The Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta hosted a panel to discuss the impact of hate and antisemitism.

“It really engages the public and it engages all kinds of different people. So, I’m very glad that I could speak here, I’m also glad that we’re open to listen to material that they’ve probably never heard of…,” USC Professor of German and Comparative Literature Dr. Agnes Mueller said.

Other panelists had the chance to speak from their area of work– backgrounds like educators, government leaders and media.

“We have to speak out for it, because if we are silent, no one will hear us. It’s very important for the education– you have to teach them ‘stand up for who you are,’ and speak up, don’t silence…,” Toler said.

But Dr. Mueller says one of the key parts from Sunday’s panel discussion didn’t necessarily come from the panelists.

“Really people listen to each other, there were a lot of comments and responses– which was really nice because it doesn’t always happen. So, I think it’s really important to have those kinds of conversations– I wish we can have a lot more…,” Dr. Mueller said.

The JCCFA will be hosting a food drive for MLK day, Monday January 15th.

The canned food drive drop-off location will be located at 1260 Ellis Street in Augusta if you’re interested in donating.