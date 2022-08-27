GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- “At the end of the day, we cannot get our son back. Like, no matter how much I cry, scream– no matter what– he- I can’t get him back like I can’t get him back,” mother Dori Scott.

Family, friends, and the rest of the community still seek justice for 4-year old Izzy Scott who drowned during swimming lessons over three months ago.

“A lot of late nights, a lot of frustration and a lot of tears. Um, it definitely wasn’t easy,” cousin Meggan Fedrick said.

The event at Macedonia Church in Grovetown brought out artists and a variety of vendors.

“Throughout the entire process we’ve had a lot of support. So, announcing this event really just made it easy, we already had a lot of attention from– from, uh the tragedy,” father Walter Scott said.

In addition to the Israel Scott Foundation, the family is working towards creating a law– named after Izzy– that will place stricter regulations for swim lessons.

“There’s definitely a need for it like, I mean and it took a tragic situation, as such, to happen but we’re here and I feel like it should not go further, I feel like it should start now. Like, laws need to be in place,” Dori Scott said.

Izzy’s family says they just hope that no one else has to experience the pain they have and that hopefully their story will touch others.

“I wake up, to the time I put my phone down and lay my head down at night, it’s Izzy. The last post I make on Facebook at night is Izzy, the last picture that I look at at night and the first picture I see when I wake up in the morning is Izzy,” Fedrick said.