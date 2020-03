BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Inaugural Sundial Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on “The Circle” in historic downtown Barnwell on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You’ll have the chance to shop from many vendors.

There will also be a car show, several parades, and live entertainment.

For more information, visit www.BarnwellSundial.com or email BarnwellSundial@yahoo.com.